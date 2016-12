Man paroled in I-80 rock-throwing case that critically injured Stark County teacher is back in jail

In this Oct. 21, 2014 photo, Randy Budd (left) speaks with his wife Sharon Budd after she rang a "victory" bell to celebrate her discharge from Geisinger HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital in Danville, Pa. Randy Budd, the husband of the Ohio schoolteacher critically injured when a rock was dropped on her car from a Pennsylvania highway overpass in July 2014, was pronounced dead Saturday at his Uniontown, home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Ralph Wilson)