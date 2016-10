Man sentenced to 9 years for involuntary manslaughter in death of friend, disputes previous account

Crystal Thomas, the mother of Marcus Glover listens as Terry Tart explains to her what happened the day Glover was shot and killed by David Hillis before Tart is sentenced to nine years in prison by visiting judge Richard Reinbold in the Summit County Courthouse Wednesday in Akron. Marcus Glover was shot and killed by David Hillis after Glover and Tart fled the home of Hillis after an alleged robbery attempt. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)