Man who set himself on fire at Highland Square is an orphan, veteran, opera singer, cowboy, cop, football star, father, volunteer and more

Margaret Bradford (left) of Akron an Amy Grom and her husband Adam Grom of Akron join others in making get well cards and writing letters to Kenneth Gilchrist at the Mustard Seed Market & Cafe Friday in Akron. Gilchrist is the Vietnam veteran who set himself on fire after a tirade against President-elect Donald Trump in a Highland Square coffee shop last weekend. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)