MAPS dedicates new Skyhawk acquisition to Firestone grad who died with the Navy Blue Angels

Stu Powries name is stenciled on the cockpit of the replica Blue Angel plane that will be dedicated in his honor, photographed in Oct. 2016 at the MAPS Air Museum in North Canton. The plane will be named for Powrie, a Firestone High grad who was killed in a Blue Angel training mission in 1982. The plane will be presented to his family members at a special event on Nov. 5. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)