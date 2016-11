Marine surprises his sister at Barberton school after six years apart

Barberton girls basketball freshman Alea Griffith, 14, takes a photo with her teammates and Coach Greg Whitmer (left) as Alea's brother and Iraq soldier, Brandon, 33, sneaks up to surprise her after not seeing her for 6-years on Friday in Barberton. Coach Whitmer pretended the press was celebrating his 35-year anniversary coaching in order to keep the surprise. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)