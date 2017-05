Mystery and mourning in Akron’s Sherbondy Hill: Investigators ponder old threats, recent arson or something else entirely

Patrick Boggs is being held as a person of interest in the fatal fire in Akron that left seven people dead Monday. Boggs' estranged wife, Angela Boggs, died in the fire along with her boyfriend and five children. Patrick Boggs served more than 12 years in prison on arson charges after being convicted of dousing his wife in kerosene and trying to set her on fire in 2001. (Courtesy of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)