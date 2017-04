New Streetsboro high school gives students room to perform — in class and onstage

Anthony Melia, 17 as Cowardly Lion (left) gets help with his mic from Braden Tucker, 17 as Scarecrow, as they get ready for Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditourium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)