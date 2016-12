No mercy for Ronald Phillips: Execution recommended for Akron child rapist and murderer

This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members are scheduled to hold a Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, hearing to consider arguments for and against mercy for Ronald Phillips, the first inmate scheduled for execution under the state's revised lethal injection method that uses a three-drug combination. His execution is scheduled Jan. 12, 2017. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)