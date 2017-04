Nontraditional students at UA talk about challenges

Jim Woolf talks about the struggle of being a non-traditional college student on March 23 at the the Goodyear Polymer Center at the University of Akron. Woolf, a firefighter who is pursuing a degree in Emergency Management Services, says it's been difficult and frustrating in his quest to a get a degree because not much is offered at night and on weekends. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)