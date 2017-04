Norton man sentenced to seven years in prison for drunken driving crash that left Canton woman dead

Kevin Townsend (right) stands next to a victim's advocate as he gives his impact statement before Brandon Pheneger is sentenced for driving drunk and causing the death of Townsend's wife Rachel to seven years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)