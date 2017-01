Ohio couple among victims in Florida airport shooting; woman killed, husband in critical condition

Airline passengers wait in Terminal 2 as large black curtains and barriers block the area where Friday's fatal shooting took place Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)