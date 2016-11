One year later: Some lives will never be the same after Ellet plane crash

"We have a tendency to look up (when hearing a plane) now," James Pector, a mechanic at Gary's Car Kare on Mogadore Road said in regards to the plane crash that killed 9 people across the street from Gary's shop in Akron. Pector stood for a portrait with the cross his boss, Gary Smith, made in honor of the victims. The cross remained at the crash site until the property owner asked them to remove it recently. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)