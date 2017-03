Owen Kovalik spells ‘elucidate,’ making clear for third time who reigns as region’s best speller

Owen Kovalik, Medina Christian Academy 8th grader, takes a moment to figure out the spelling of "rhea" at the 2017 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. Kovalik won the spelling bee making him the three-time champion of the event. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)