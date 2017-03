Parents indicted on murder charges in death of 5-year-old Jackson Township girl

Liang Zhao (left) sits next to his defense attorney Jacob Will as Mingming Chen sits right before Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist determines that the couple's older daughter will be placed in the guardianship of the county Thursday in Canton. Chen is charged with murder and felonious assault and Zhao complicity to commit the same crimes in the murder of their daughter Ashley Zhao, 5. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)