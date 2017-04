Parents of Akron woman urge leniency in sentencing for man responsible for crash; former Akron officer receives two years of probation, suspended jail sentence

Maryanne Buchanan (left) holds her husband, Ron Buchanan's hand, while Ron speaks on behalf of his son-in-law Vince Yurick on Friday in Summit County Common Pleas Court Friday in Akron. Yurick was given an 18-month suspended sentence and 2-years probation after a drunk-driving crash that seriously injured his wife. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)