Photos of the week

Published: November 4, 2011 - 11:37 AM | Updated: January 9, 2017 - 11:23 AM
Pony Badi of Akron shows off the parasol she purchased at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard as her friend Chris Wedlund (background) of Seattle, Washington purchased items from Tonia Wright, a board member and secretary for the group Akron Say No to Dope Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)


heroin08__02 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Say No To Dope opens thrift store to provide transitional housing

New Beginnings thrift shop at Kenmore Boulevard and 13th Street is just that — a place where you can purchase items to help recovering addicts reset their lives.

