Photos of the week

Pony Badi of Akron shows off the parasol she purchased at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard as her friend Chris Wedlund (background) of Seattle, Washington purchased items from Tonia Wright, a board member and secretary for the group Akron Say No to Dope Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
James Grant III, 10 (bottom left) and Will Harrington, 10, volunteer along with Will's father Ron Harrington (right) of WBC Group of Hudson and employees Anne Klein (standing left) her husband Gene Klein, James Grant Jr. (James' father) and Michael Hood as they sort food at the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two women walk across West Market Street to a continuing education meeting for area doctors and nurses at the Highland Theater in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey dunks against Bowling Green in the first half of their game at James A. Rhodes arena in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sam Simonovich, 18, of New Franklin, spins on his skateboard at the Portage Lakes State Park skate park on Sunday in New Franklin. Simonovich and other local skaters took advantage of the nice weather on New Year's Day but would like to see improvements made at the park such as new ramps and smoother skating surfaces. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man who left the courtroom during Bernetta Vickers sentencing is reprimanded by Summit County Sheriff's deputies after getting into a scuffle after court let out outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend Dontay Dudley. No one appeared to be injured. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Brugano of Tallmadge (left) and Chad Everson of Ravenna listen in as Kiko Auctions takes bids for Pufferbelly Restaurant memorabilia and fixtures on Wednesday in Kent. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bernadette Dudley, mother of the late Donte Dudley, is comforted while speaking on behalf of her son at the sentencing of Bernetta Vickers at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend Dontay Dudley. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey (left) is fouled by Bowling Green's Wes Alcegaire Bowling in the second half of their game at the James A. Rhodes arena in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ilene Shapiro speaks to the audience after being sworn in as Summit County Executive by the Honorable Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Homeless man Paul Herman helps run the Second Chance Store at 15 Broad Street in Akron, Ohio. Summit County Metro Parks gave notice to homeless living in Tent City that they have until 7 a.m. Saturday to remove belongings so phase 3 construction of Freedom Trail can begin. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Denzel Robinson (left) and Ellet's A.J. Gareri go for the rebound during the first quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Collen Curley (left) drives to the basket guarded by Walsh Jesuit's Kevin Kukla in the second quarter of a game at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton High School juniors Hannah Hitching (let), Haley Soulier, and Sydney Shufford map out their classroom schedule during student orientation and open house in Norton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo volunteer Leah Chimer 19, of Stow, helps Zoey Adkins 4, of Cuyahoga Falls with writing a letter to Santa during the Wild Lights holiday events in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton community members find their way around the brand new high school using a map on Sunday in Norton. The 135,000 square-foot, $32 million building was completed in time for high school students to return to school Jan. 9. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kirk Reid of Hudson with his 1929 Ford Station Wagon he named Genevieve. Reid initially purchased the car in 1946, sold it, then purchased it back and restored it 47 years later. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
