Photos of the week

Pony Badi of Akron shows off the parasol she purchased at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard as her friend Chris Wedlund (background) of Seattle, Washington purchased items from Tonia Wright, a board member and secretary for the group Akron Say No to Dope Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

