Police dog attack against Akron man sparks demand for answers from community activists

While Samuel Tolbert (right) was placed under arrest, Dannie Oliver pulled out his phone and took to Facebook Live, a service which allows users to broadcast video in real time. Oliver was placed under arrest along with Tolbert. Hes charged with obstructing official business. Tolbert, who was arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday, is also being held at the jail on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records. (Photo courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office)