Police officers bring Christmas to second-grader in hospital with leukemia

Lt. Sierjie Lash (right) of the Akron Fire Department high fives the Star Wars light saber given as one of many Christmas gifts to Darren Hampton, 7, in Darren's room at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron Darren, who is being treated for leukemia, was suppose to take part in the local Christmas Shop with a Cop program but since he was in the hospital, members of the Akron Police Department, the University of Akron Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's department and the Akron Fire Department brought Christmas presents to Darren. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)