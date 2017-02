Protesters in Akron oppose Trump’s travel ban on refugees, seven mostly Muslim countries

A tear rolls down the face of Ali Alzubaidi, a U.S citizen from Iraq during a prayer with demonstrators against President Trump's immigration policy in front of the Federal Courthouse on Main Street. I'm waiting for my children, said Alzubaidi. I just applied for their visa and we're waiting for the approval." Alzubaidi works as a engineer and lives in Stow. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)