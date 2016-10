Pucker up! Principal kisses pink pony as reward for students’ fundraising efforts

Bailey, a miniature horse colored in pink, is handled by Sofie Meyer, 11 (left) and her mother Monica Meyer, an art teacher at the Seiberling Community Learning Center meets students after an assembly during which Jennifer Moff, the school's principal kissed a miniature horse colored in pink to celebrate the students and staff accomplishment of raising money for Making Strides for Breast Cancer in support of a teacher who is recovering from breast cancer Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)