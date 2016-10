Pug love: Hundreds attend One of a Kind Pet Rescue’s Pug Fest

Tiffanie Mohler of Byesville and her pug, Winnie the Pug, Brogan Joynson, of Cleveland and her pug Sophie, Dakoda Rouse of Manchester, and his pug Aries and Diana Bendo of Akron and her pug TuTu await the judging of the best name contest at the Pug Fest at One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron on Sunday. Tiffanie Mohler and Winnie the Pug took home first place. (Andrea Noall/Special to the Beacon Journal)