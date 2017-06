Rare dragonfly spotted in Twinsburg

A species of dragonfly listed as threatened in Ohio made a spectacular return to Liberty Park last month after a seven-year absence. The harlequin darner was first identified in the 3,000-acre parkwhose largest areas are in Twinsburg and Twinsburg Townshipin 2007, but one hadnt been recorded since 2010. Jerry Cannon, a citizen scientist and volunteer photographer spotted the dragonfly on May 9. (Photo courtesy Jerry Cannon)