Reformed tattoo artist uses his skills to change breast cancer survivor’s life

Jody Boring works on a design of a tattoo lace bra-let for Jaclynn Fulkman who wanted to hide scars from a double mastectomy under a tattoo bra. The design was like a black, lace bra with two mesh cups covering the bottom part her breasts and two large roses with leaves and tendrils covering the scars on the center and sides. The tattoo covered only the scars on her chest. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)