Second-grader uses birthday to help out other kids in need

McEbright Community Learning Center students scatter to play with new sports equipment on Friday in Akron. Seton Catholic's Colin Roubic, 8, of Hudson, told his parents he wanted to do something to contribute to kids who were not as fortunate as him for his (Nov.6) birthday. Instead of getting presents for himself, he received donations of sports equipment for the kids to use on the playground at the south Akron school. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)