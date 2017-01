Speaking more slowly, improving tuba playing, eating less chocolate among Akron area leaders’ New Year’s resolutions

Summit County Prosecuting Attorney Sherri Bevan Walsh smiles as Avery, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office new facility dog climbs into her lap on command during a news conference at the Summit County Safety Building on Monday, Aug. 26, 2013, in Akron. The specially trained two-year-old Labrador-Golden Retriever mix, who was trained and provided by the North Central Regional Center of Canine Companions for Independence located in Delaware, Ohio at no cost, will be used to help crime victims and witnesses overcome their fears and stress that often results from participating in a criminal case. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)