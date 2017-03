Summa gains 22 new residents despite accreditation issues

Dr. Frank Zurfley is joined on stage by his daughters Juliet Zurfley, 3, (left) and Elyse Zurfley, 5, who are wearing t-shirts stating, "Daddy's Lucky Charm" during the residency match ceremony when Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) students are matched with their residency programs Friday in Rootstown. Dr. Zurfley will spend his preliminary year at Summa and his dermatology residency at Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)