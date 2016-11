Summit County Democratic Party questions judge’s actions at political rally; local GOP says judge did nothing wrong

Akron Municipal Court Judge Katarina Cook, a Republican candidate for Summit County Domestic Relations Court judge in Tuesday's election, can be seen standing (top right) in the crowd behind GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at an Aug. 22 rally in Akron. Cook, at one point, held up a Trump campaign sign. Her actions are being questions by the Summit County Democratic Party, which requested an advisory opinion from the Ohio Supreme Court Board of Professional Conduct. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)