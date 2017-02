Summit County high school students vie for prizes by building bridges

Robert Hochevar (left), bridge project manager for the Summit County Engineer, (left) and Jon Hren (right) an engineer at ms consultants, inc., conduct a post failure assessment for the Green High School team (center from left) Caleb Christopher, 18, Matthew Hippich, 16, and Megan Hellenthal, 17, Friday at the Summit County Fair Grounds in Tallmadge. Their bridge failed at a weight of 28.2 pounds. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)