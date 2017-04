Summit County on the path to becoming an autism-friendly community

Gina Bannevich (left) and her husband Jason and their children Giavonna, 8 (left) and Dominick, 10, pose with the "Soothing Bunny," a sensory friendly Easter Bunny at Belden Village Mall Saturday in Canton. Gina Bannevich started the "Soothing Bunny" at the mall for her son Dominick who has autism. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)