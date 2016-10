Summit park district buys former Valley View Golf Club for $4 million, plans to link three parks

Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King , (left) Metro Parks Chief of Operations Aaron Hockman (center) and Metro Parks spokesman Nathan Eppink walk the fairway at the former Valley View Golf Course in Akron on Thursday afternoon. Summit County Metro Parks finalized its $4 million purchase of the 194-acre property off Cuyahoga Street and plans to to restore the land to a more natural state. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)