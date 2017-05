Tallmadge church meets resistance in effort to build city’s first church columbarium

Tallmadge First Congregational Church hopes to build the citys first columbarium, a building for funeral urns to be stored. Pastor John Schluep explained, "Faith communities need to be in the business of creating a sacred space for the internment of church members." The columbarium, a curved arc that is 9 feet wide, 5 feet fall, and 18 inches deep, is comprised of 100 black granite niches and would cost about $75,000.00 to install. It is housed within a courtyard and walled on three sides, with an open wall on the side facing south. The columbarium also includes a community garden, and would be located at the church on 85 Heritage Drive. (Artists rendering)