Testimony begins in Willard McCarley’s third trial in the 1992 slaying of Charlene Puffenbarger

Dustin Redmond, 28, formerly Puffenbarger, wipes away a tear as he testifies in the trial of Willard McCarley in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. Redmond was three in the 1992 when his mother Charlene Puffenbarger was murdered. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)