Ticket and lick it: Akron police handing out tickets for free ice cream to kids they see doing the right thing

Titynn Fielding, 5 (front left) (cq) gets a closer look as he and his sister Rhylynn Fielding, 6 gets a ticket for good behavior from Akron Police Officer Rick Farwell entering them into a raffle to win a bicycle and giving them coupons for free ice cream at participating McDonald's restaurants Thursday in Akron. It's the second year the Akron Police Department as done the program that promotes positive community relations between the department and the public especially children. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)