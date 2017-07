Trumpeter’s Ball celebrates bicentennial of the Stark County Courthouse

Trumpeters Ball co-chairs Stark County Magistrate Natalie Haupt (left) of Hartville and Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer of Alliance pose for a photo at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts on Market St. in Canton for the Trumpeters Ball on Saturday evening The event celebrated the Bicentennial of the Stark County Courthouse Guests enjoyed dinner and music by LaFlavour Proceeds from the event will benefit Legal Aid (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)