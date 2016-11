UA hosts Brooke McMahan swim invitational, where winning isn’t everything

Nick Telerico (center) 16, of the Walsh Jesuit High School swim team assists swimmers Brian Ciccantelli (left) and James Lawrence with improving their kicking skills during a swimming clinic that is part of the Brooke McMahan Memorial Invitational Swim Meet at the Ocasek Natatorium on the University of Akron campus Saturday in Akron. Hundreds of swimmers with developmental disabilities participated in the event that including swimming clinics by local high school swim teams and race relays. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)