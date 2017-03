UA receives failing grade for black student success, national study finds

University of Akron student trustee Darnell D. Davis Jr. (left) UA Dean of the Honors College Lakeesha K. Ransom (center) and Antoinette CL East-Jenkins, Associate program director of Upward BoundMath/Science and Pre-Engineering at UA take part in a meeting about the Black Male Symposium and the Black Male Summit at the University of Akron Student Union on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)