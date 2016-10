University of Akron looks to hire Matthew Wilson as permanent president

In this July, 2016 file photo, the University of Akron's interim president, Matthew Wilson, The Dean of UA's law school, is named during The University of Akron Board of Trustees meeting in the Student Union in Akron. Wilson spoke to the trustees and public after being named about his hopes for the university. The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider hiring Wilson as the schools 17th president. (Akron Beacon Journal/Leah Klafczynski)