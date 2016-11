Voters in Revere, Tallmadge school districts OK money for construction

Mollie Gilbridge (left), city finance director, Megan Raber, city law director, Middle School teacher Audrey Cunert, and Rick Kellar, school board president monitor election results on two proposed bond issues on Wednesday at Delaines Restaurant in Tallmadge. The issues would fund construction of new elementary and middle school buildings and relocation of the football stadium and athletic facilities to the high school. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)