Walsh Jesuit senior has life planned, overcomes adversity in personal life

Andrea Chambers, 18, a Walsh Jesuit High School senior, holds a model of a brain of a stroke patient at the University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna. The Akron Beacon Journal Star Student, who wants to become a pediatric neurologist, is participating in her senior experience and working with a mentor at the Neuroscience Center at Neurology & Neuroscience Associates, Inc. (NNA) at the hospital. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)