Warrants issued for man and woman in purse theft at Green church

Michelle L. Wells, 38 of Uniontown, (left) and Raymond B. Jarvis, 53 of Uniontown, (right) were charged with theft and breaking and entering in regards to an alleged theft at Queen of Heaven Church in Green. The pair stole a womans purse while she was in line for Communion. The victim, a 79 year old female, had left her purse unattended in the pew. The theft was captured on surveillance cameras. The suspects went to a local Acme and Dollar General and utilized the victims credit cards to make over $1,000 in purchases. It was determined that the suspects committed similar offenses in other churches, including one in the State of Iowa.