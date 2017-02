Winter warmer: Mother Nature teases Northeast Ohio with a taste of spring this week

Jerry Burroughs of the New Franklin Fire Department floats in the water as he waits for the start of the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park where Burroughs will assist jumpers out of the water in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)