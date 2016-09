2016’s hellish summer weather: A told-you-so climate moment?

In this July 8 photo, a Filipino girl is carried along a flooded road in suburban Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines, as monsoon downpours intensify while Typhoon Nepartak exits the country. This past summer's weather was relentless and hellish, crowded with the type of record-smashing extremes that scientists have long warned about. The season ends Wednesday and not a moment too soon. Summer featured floods that killed hundreds of people and caused more than $50 billion in losses around the globe, from Louisiana and West Virginia to China, India, Europe and the Sudan. Meanwhile, droughts parched croplands and wildfires burned from California to Canada to China and India. Toss in unrelenting record heat. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)