$300,000 campaign to rescue Dorothy’s ruby slippers

This Nov. 9, 2001 photo shows the sequin-covered ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" at the offices of Profiles in History in Calabasas, Calif. Smithsonian Museum officials started a Kickstarter fundraising drive Monday to repair the iconic slippers from 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" and create a new state-of-the-art display case for them at the National Museum of American History. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)