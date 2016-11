A look at five Trump business ties that pose conflicts

This Oct. 30, 2014 photo shows the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. Experts on government ethics are warning President-elect Donald Trump that he'll never shake suspicions of a clash between his private interests and the public good if he doesn't sell off his vast holdings, which include roughly 500 companies in more than a dozen countries. They say just the appearance of conflicts is likely to tie up the new administration in investigations, lawsuits and squabbles. One of Trump's biggest lenders is Deutsche Bank, a German giant in settlement negotiations with the Department of Justice on its role in the mortgage blowup that triggered the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)