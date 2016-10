Accidental shootings kill a child every other day

Ruthie Price in Shreveport, La. In 2015, her 4-year-old son, Cameron, and his 6-year-old brother, Ka��Darius, went into a room where several adult acquaintances of their parents had been smoking marijuana. A gun was sitting out, and Ka'Darius thought the chrome and black .40-caliber pistol was a toy. A single shot rang out. Robert Price found his younger son slumped over on the arm of a couch when he entered after hearing a loud "pop" while in the bathroom of an adjacent room. He cradled the toddler before being whisked to a hospital, where he died. Ka'Darius later told police he "pushed the bad button" and he understood his brother "had a hole in his head," was going to the hospital and not coming home. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times - shreveporttimes.com via AP)