Activists gain resolve from civil rights vets post-election

In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young speaks at the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. As the election of Donald Trump sets in, some dispirited black and Latino liberal activists are looking to veterans of the Civil Rights Movements on how to respond to strong disappointment amid uncertainty over voting rights, immigration reform and police shootings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)