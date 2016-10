After crash, railroad wants 2 in cabs at some stations

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage done to the Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, N.J., after a commuter train crash. New Jersey Transit is implementing a new rule after the crash. NJ Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson said the conductor must join the engineer whenever a train pulls into Hoboken Terminal or Atlantic City. That means a second set of eyes will be watching as a train enters the final phase of its trip at stations where there are platforms at the end of the rails. (Chris O'Neil/NTSB photo via AP, File)