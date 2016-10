After hurricane, chaos lingers in water-logged N. Carolina

From left, truck driver Eugene Coleman, Wilton Suggs and Jeremy Suggs transport containers diesel fuel in a flat-bottom boat to a stranded semi tractor trailer truck laden with produce from FEMA thorough floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew on NC Highway 41 West at the Bladen and Robeson County line outside of Lumberton, N.C., Monday. The trio is planning to add fuel to keep the produce from spoiling. (AP Photo/Mike Spencer)