After Trump travel ban, immigrants seek to naturalize

In this Feb. 15 photo, Erik Danialian, a 21-year-old immigrant from Iran, poses with his U.S citizenship certificate in front of a large U.S. flag after a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles. Since Trumps immigration enforcement order and travel ban, immigrants have been rushing to prepare applications to become Americans. Advocates in Los Angeles, Maryland and New York catering to diverse immigrant communities from Latin America, Asia and the Middle East all said theyve been fielding a rising number of questions about how to become a U.S. citizen. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)