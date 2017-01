Airport shooting suspect gets public defender in court, could face death

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Santiago is accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and faces federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence. Amy Beth Bennett, South Florida Sun Sentinel ...SOUTH FLORIDA OUT; NO MAGS; NO SALES; NO INTERNET; NO TV...